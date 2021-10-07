Senior Project Officer — Closing the Gap Information Repository and Review (Affirmative Measure)

Executive Level 1

Canberra / Melbourne

Applications close by Sunday 31 October 2021

We are seeking a Senior Project Officer to join our Closing the Gap team in our Melbourne or Canberra office. As Senior Project Officer, you will be responsible for ensuring all material is culturally safe, inclusive, and accessible. You will promote engagement and practices consistent with the National Agreement, as well as maintain effective and respectful relationships with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people organisations and individuals. This role spans both streams of the Commission’s Closing the Gap work.

Successful applicants will demonstrate awareness and understanding of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories, and perspectives, and the ability to work and engage with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander organisations and individuals in a fair, inclusive, ongoing, and reciprocal way, cultivating an environment where all people are treated in a culturally safe and respectful manner.

Further information specific to the role is detailed in the Candidate Information Kit.

What we offer

The Commission offers a competitive salary plus generous superannuation with employer contributions of 15.4%.

We provide on-going learning and development opportunities tailored to individuals’ needs at different points of their careers.

We have a collaborative, flexible work environment and we recognise the importance of balancing work commitments with family, caring and other personal commitments outside work.

We are committed to diversity and inclusion and encourage applications from candidates with broad experiences and diverse backgrounds. The Commission strongly encourages applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, who would bring important strengths, capabilities and attributes to the Closing the Gap work. We also offer reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities.

Position eligibility requirements

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 . This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

To be eligible for this role, the successful applicant must provide confirmation of their Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage.

You must be an Australian citizen or, in limited circumstances, in the process of obtaining citizenship, to be eligible for employment with the Commission.